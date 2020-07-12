Brandee Evans Photo : Starz

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 12.



Top pick

P-Valley (Starz, 9 p.m., series premiere): “‘Let that stage be your stepping stone, not your tombstone.’ That’s the number one rule at The Pynk, the gritty yet vibrant strip club that sits at the center of Starz’s newest hour-long drama series, P-Valley. Award-winning playwright Katori Hall’s show centers the erotic dancers of Chucalissa, Mississippi, navigating their lives both on and off the dance floor. In 2019, Lorene Scafaria turned her lens on the lives of exotic dancers with the critically acclaimed Hustlers, but the women in P-Valley are a world away from Wall Street. These women’s hardships and experiences can’t be covered up with floor-length mink coats or Birkin bags. Instead, Hall, along with 24-year-old director Karena Evans (Drake’s ‘God’s Plan,’ ‘Nice For What’), pulls the veil back on this astounding setting, exposing the burdens and joys of Black women from all walks of life.” Read the rest of Aramide Tinubu’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.): Two-episode season finale; Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s review will include both episodes

Perry Mason (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO, 11 p.m., new night and time): This excellent docuseries continues, tonight reaching a major turning point in not one but two of the threads it follows. First, the E.A.R. seems to disappear from Northern California just as a series of nightmarish murders is committed in Santa Barbara. Second, Michelle McNamara publishes an article about her search for the killer and it causes quite a stir, and she struggles to write about herself in her book. Watch with all the lights on, and check for HBO’s official podcast about the episode afterward. Here’s last week’s: