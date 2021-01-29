WeGuess it's happening: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto to star in Apple series about WeWork

Photo : Mark Sullivan/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Apple is investing in WeWork, the co mpany that was once foiled by a door-jamming umbrella for two whole days.

Fine, that’s not entirely accurate. However, Apple TV is investing in the story of said maligned start-up company by greenlighting a series based on its founders and adding their favorite element to any project: huge-ass celebrities. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is moving forward with the series WeCrashed, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. Jared Leto and Anne (Annie?) Hathaway are set to star as the married co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann. The pair has been described as chaotic and reckless by those who have been fortunate enough to know them (evidenced, perhaps, by the story of how Adam tried to alleviate devastating layoffs by handing out shots of tequila and “gifting” the departing staff a performance from Darryl “DMC” McDaniels), which theoretically makes for an interesting bit of television.

Leto and Hathaway are also billed as executive producers along with This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who will also direct. Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello created the limited series, which i s being developed in the recently launched Apple Studios. This marks Leto’s biggest return to TV since his co-starring role in 1994's My So-Called Life. Hathaway appeared in Amazon Prime’s original series Modern Love and recently won an Emmy for her voice work in The Simpsons.

If you’re wondering how your favorite Succession underdog Cousin Greg fits into all of this... he doesn’t. Nicholas Braun will be playing Adam Neumann in a completely different dramatic series from You’re The Worst creator Stephen Falk. Good luck to all, and may the best production of a highly visible , wildly dysfunctional start-up win! (Or you can just watch both, if you can stomach it.)