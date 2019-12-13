"We'd better hope to hell it isn't," says Adam Schiff of the GOP's seemingly bottomless shamelessness

Rep. Adam Schiff, Stephen Colbert Screenshot : The Late Show

While the GOP’s so-called brain trust of presidential fluffers like Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are using the ongoing impeachment hearings to show just how loudly disingenuous a human being without any concept of human dignity or honor can be in defense of their would-be authoritarian boss , Democratic Congressman and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) seems almost too placid in comparison. You know, what with the fate of our democracy hanging in tatters as Donald Trump tramples all over the Constitution, openly cheats to try to win a second term, and orders his minions with relevant knowledge of his ongoing shiftiness to defy congressional orders and all. But maybe some quiet competence and dignity is what’s needed in the face of such a hot air-storm of Fox News talking points, brazen lies, and shamelessness from the Republican Party. Let’s fucking hope so, anyway.



Even so, Stephen Colbert, having Schiff in-house for a three-segment primer on just how the impeachment investigation against Donald Trump is going, couldn’t help but seem occasionally exasperated at Schiff’s seemingly untroubled countenance as the Congressman patiently explained the Democrats’ reasoning. Citing the way that Democrats during Watergate threatened to have U.S. marshals scoop defiant Nixon witnesses off the street to get them to testify, Colbert asked why people with direct knowledge of the presidential malfeasance under investigation aren’t being similarly rounded up and compelled to tell what they know. Schiff, as he did all through his extended interview, had plenty of very reasonable explanations, chief among them the fact that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and company are counting on subpoenas to allow them to take approximately two years to appeal all the way to the Supreme Court—by which time, Schiff noted bluntly, Donald Trump will have already had the time to destroy the legitimacy of the 2020 elections. Without breaking stride, Schiff asked if Congress should “wait until after the president cheats again in the next election?,” which, fair point.

The whole night was like that, with Schiff apparently unruffled by both the huge responsibility resting on the shoulders of himself and his Democratic colleagues, and Colbert’s prodding. Even having bandleader Jon Batiste sing The Late Show’s ongoing jingle impeachment explainer (“Trump said, ‘Do us a favor though.’”) had no effect. Reading off a list of those Trump officials and accomplices not testifying in front of Congress, Colbert choked down an exasperated sigh before asking his guest once more, “How can you go forward without knowing what the truth is.” With the confidence of as guy who knows, indeed, what the truth is, Schiff responded—again, with somewhat infuriating calmness—that he and his colleagues already know exactly what’s up here. (He also politely dodged Colbert’s yes or no question about whether comically shady Russian stooge and Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, as is rumored, has handed over incriminating tapes of the whole thing.) A s Schiff put it “this is not just about prior conduct,” but that the administration is currently and openly doing exactly the sorts of things (seeking foreign help in smearing a political opponent) that they’re investigating. “It never stopped—it never will stop—until we put an end to it,” said Schiff, plainly .

Not that the Congressman was always so even-tempered. Throughout the interview, Schiff—without resorting to Gaetz-ian grandstanding or rage- spittle—laid into Trump, and to his Republican colleagues in Congress. As for Trump, Schiff enumerated (with Colbert ticking off imaginary boxes) how he has proven himself to be the Founders’ nightmare scenario with regard to impeachment. (Unethical person abusing the power of the office? Check. Seeking to have a foreign power interfere in our affairs for his own gain? That’s a check. To help undermine an American presidential election on his behalf? Yeah, check.) He also got uncharacteristically blunt in his assessment of Trump as an “unethical,” “terrible man,” that “put children in cages,” and “extort[ed] our allies.” But Schiff saved most of his (still moderated) vitriol for the Republicans remaining in lockstep defense of the formerly indefensible, saying that, while watching his Democratic colleagues has been to see them at “their finest hour,” for others, “ who a re willfully blinding themselves to this president’s misconduct, it is the most shameful hour.” Noting that, as in the past, some GOP peers have approached him with private misgivings about that whole egregious corruption and self-serving Constitution-shredding thing, Schiff said, “I’m not interested any more in their private misgivings,” concluding that, when the book is finally closed on Donald Trump, “for all too many” of the Republican Party, “it will be nothing except shame.” Plus, no matter how even-tempered you are when you say it, there’s no hiding the contempt in pronouncing, “There is no bottom t o t he degree to which some of my colleagues will prostrate themselves to please the pr esident.” That’s your bottoms Rep. Schiff is talking about, GOP.