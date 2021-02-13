Buffy Summers and Angel—Buffy The Vampire Slayer, “The Prom”

Boy, did THIS turn out to be the wrong week for my response to this question. Still, I’m not sure anything will ever gut-punch me quite like the implosion of Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Buffy and Angel. Not only did I have to deal with the trauma of Angel losing his soul after they slept together, which was painful enough (especially when that season-two finale does what it does—you know what I’m talking about, people). But after they got back together and it seemed like the couple was stronger than ever in season three, Angel had to go and bail on the whole situation. I don’t care if he had a good reason for decamping—though Buffy might struggle to wrap her head around the behind-the-scenes real reason of “the character is getting a spinoff”—watching everyone’s favorite vampire slayer take that news like a body blow never fails to chill me to my core. “Is this really happening?” she says, when her beau delivers the world-shaking news (in a sewer, no less), and as literally anyone who ever faced the breakup of their first real love as a teenager can attest, that shit hurts. (And as upset as I am about the subsequent accusations toward the series’ creator, I refuse to let someone’s shitty behavior negate my positive experiences with a show, especially given how many other people’s contributions besides Whedon helped make this great. To quote a smarter person than I: “Buffy was never about Joss.”) [Alex McLevy]

