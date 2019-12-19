We went drifting with Tyler Posey for a Fast & Furious speed round

A word of advice: If you’ve never been drifting before, maybe don’t start off by just riding loose in the backseat of a stock Ford F- 150 with a driver who, while no stranger to drifting, has never actually drifted a pickup truck. Mysterious alarms will go off incessantly, and you will want to throw up almost instantly. But, as viewers will see in the video above, drifting seemed like a great idea when we challenged Fast & Furious: Spy Racers star Tyler Posey to take our speed round quiz, and the results ended up being pretty nauseating. Apologies in advance for all our shrieks and squeals.

Advertisement