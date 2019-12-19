Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

We went drifting with Tyler Posey for a Fast & Furious speed round

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Fast & Furious: Spy Racers
A word of advice: If you’ve never been drifting before, maybe don’t start off by just riding loose in the backseat of a stock Ford F-150 with a driver who, while no stranger to drifting, has never actually drifted a pickup truck. Mysterious alarms will go off incessantly, and you will want to throw up almost instantly. But, as viewers will see in the video above, drifting seemed like a great idea when we challenged Fast & Furious: Spy Racers star Tyler Posey to take our speed round quiz, and the results ended up being pretty nauseating. Apologies in advance for all our shrieks and squeals.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

