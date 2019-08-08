Photo: Colleen Hayes (NBC)

The final season of The Good Place premieres this fall, and Team Cockroach plus creator Michael Schur are on hand at the Television Critics Association summer press tour to discuss it. TV editor Erik Adams is also there; scroll past the recommended stories to follow along with his running commentary (and whatever news might be divulged about the famously secretive, surprised-packed comedy) below, beginning at 3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST.