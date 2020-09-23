Photo : HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 23. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Agents Of Chaos (HBO, 9 p.m., docuseries premiere): “Here’s a question: What email scandal is [‘But her emails!’] actually referring to? The Democratic National Convention leaks? Clinton’s use of a private server? The emails found during the Anthony Weiner investigation? The Podesta emails dumped by Wikileaks? Does anyone even remember those four separate yet interconnected scandals, or the concerns over Russian meddling? Do we really know what ‘Russian meddling’ even means? If you still can’t clearly define even one of the many tangled aspects of the hellish 2016 election, the new HBO docuseries Agents Of Chaos is here to give viewers a crash course on what Russian interference consisted of during the presidential campaign.” Read the rest of Ines Bellina’s pre-air review. Part one of this two-part docuseries from Alex Gibney and Javier Alberto Botero airs tonight; the conclusion airs tomorrow, also at 9 p.m.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m., fourth-season premiere): This weird yet somehow not-ever-weird-enough series returns, and so does Angelica Cataldo’s coverage (created with some help from her dad.)

Regular coverage

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m., one-hour season 11 premiere)



From Film Club

Enola Holmes (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “In Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s empathy is piqued not by a particular case but by his semi-estranged younger sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown). Born when Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and older brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin) were already nearly grown, Enola was raised alone by the Holmes matriarch Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), who home-schooled her only daughter in history, literature, various sports, and hand-to-hand combat, among other subjects. When Eudoria goes missing, Enola’s private world is shattered, and neither Sherlock nor Mycroft want to involve her in the search. Government official Mycroft insists on sending her to finishing school; Sherlock goes along with this plan while ambivalence nags at him. Before the matter can be fully settled, Enola escapes to turn-of-the-century London, putting her vast knowledge and lack of real-world experience to the test as she looks for her mother.” Read the rest of Jesse Hassenger’s film review.

Wild cards



I Can See Your Voice (Fox, 9:01 p.m., series premiere): For when one singing competition involving wild guesswork and lazy clues featuring Ken Jeong just isn’t enough.



Console Wars (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.): Let this doc from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg be the only movie about Sonic the Hedgehog you see this year. Look for William Hughes’ review later this morning .