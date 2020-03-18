Photo : Smallz & Raskind ( Bravo )

Jamie Lynch

Previous season: Top Chef: Charleston (season 14)

Randall’s odds he wins: 22-1. Nobody got a rawer deal than the newbies on Top Chef: Charleston, who arrived to find they were being Frankensteined into an almost-All-Stars with previous finalists that included Brooke Williamson and John Tesar. Not fair. Jamie was one of the few newbies to hold his own against the dominant vets, but the Charleston local had a bad habit of fumbling when the stakes were highest. I think, to this day, he’s the only chef to get sent home despite having immunity.

Patrick’s odds he wins: 20-1. He didn’t have immunity; he gave up immunity. I have no patience for anyone who does that. I have a lot of respect for someone who does that, but no patience. (Sorry, I’m still bitter about BenDeLa’s Drag Race move.) His focus on sustainable dining made for some great dishes, but I just can’t imagine him having the drive to make it to the end against all these all-stars. He does have a new restaurant opening up in Charleston, though, so that could light a fire in him.

Average odds: 21-1