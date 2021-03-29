Mark Wahlberg Screenshot : Wahl Street/HBO Max

Every celebrity seems to have their side hustle. Mike Tyson has his grills, Jessica Simpson has her shoes, and Gwyneth Paltrow has her vaginal eggs. It’s called diversification. But few actors have expanded their forward-facing business ventures as much as Mark Wahlberg. In fact, the two-time Razzie winner has so much business going on that HBO Max has decided to do a whole six-episode docuseries about him entitled Wahl Street.



As described by the streamer, “the 6-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio.” HBO Max also touts that Wahl Street will “introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage” (a not-so subtle nod to the actor’s involvement as producer and inspiration for HBO proper’s Entourage).

Wahl Street is such an obvious pun that it makes us wonder if this wasn’t a “title came first, concept came second” situation. That said, our Alex McLevy came up with a few other options if it’s not too late to change the marketing campaign:

Another Brick In The Wahl

Wahl Greens

Hitting the Wahl

Lake Wahlbegone Days

Wahl-a Wahl-a Washington

Mary Wahlstonecraft



And, for the inevitable sequel series: Wahl Street 2: Marky Never Sleeps.



The actual Wahl Street launches April 15.

