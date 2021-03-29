Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

We came up with other (better?) names for Mark Wahlberg’s new HBO Max docuseries, Wahl Street

Alex McLevy
 and Patrick Gomez
3
Save
Alerts
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Screenshot: Wahl Street/HBO Max

Every celebrity seems to have their side hustle. Mike Tyson has his grills, Jessica Simpson has her shoes, and Gwyneth Paltrow has her vaginal eggs. It’s called diversification. But few actors have expanded their forward-facing business ventures as much as Mark Wahlberg. In fact, the two-time Razzie winner has so much business going on that HBO Max has decided to do a whole six-episode docuseries about him entitled Wahl Street.

Advertisement

As described by the streamer, “the 6-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio.” HBO Max also touts that Wahl Street will “introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage” (a not-so subtle nod to the actor’s involvement as producer and inspiration for HBO proper’s Entourage).

Wahl Street is such an obvious pun that it makes us wonder if this wasn’t a “title came first, concept came second” situation. That said, our Alex McLevy came up with a few other options if it’s not too late to change the marketing campaign:
Another Brick In The Wahl
Wahl Greens
Hitting the Wahl
Lake Wahlbegone Days
Wahl-a Wahl-a Washington
Mary Wahlstonecraft

And, for the inevitable sequel series: Wahl Street 2: Marky Never Sleeps.

The actual Wahl Street launches April 15.

Alex McLevy

Alex McLevy is a writer and editor at The A.V. Club, and would kindly appreciate additional videos of robots failing to accomplish basic tasks.

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.