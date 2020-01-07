Everyone knows all the boring red carpet questions: “What are you wearing?” “Who are you excited to see tonight?,” and so on. When The A.V. Club was given a spot on this years’ Golden Globes red carpet, though, we knew we had to come away with some really hard-hitting information that gives us insight into some of the stars’ private lives. That’s why we decided to ask everyone one of our favorite questions: What do you watch in a hotel room? Whether it’s news, HGTV, Forensic Files, or Netflix, everyone’s got a go to, and everyone’s got an answer, from Fred Armisen to Gugu Mbutha-Raw and Barry Jenkins. Just try and guess which one of those three has a mild addiction to Caribbean Life, HGTV’s island life version of House Hunters.

Advertisement