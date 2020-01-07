Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAsk Around

We asked stars at the Golden Globes: What is your favorite thing to watch in a hotel room?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Bernie Taupin
Everyone knows all the boring red carpet questions: “What are you wearing?” “Who are you excited to see tonight?,” and so on. When The A.V. Club was given a spot on this years’ Golden Globes red carpet, though, we knew we had to come away with some really hard-hitting information that gives us insight into some of the stars’ private lives. That’s why we decided to ask everyone one of our favorite questions: What do you watch in a hotel room? Whether it’s news, HGTV, Forensic Files, or Netflix, everyone’s got a go to, and everyone’s got an answer, from Fred Armisen to Gugu Mbutha-Raw and Barry Jenkins. Just try and guess which one of those three has a mild addiction to Caribbean Life, HGTV’s island life version of House Hunters.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

