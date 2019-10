With RuPaul’s Drag Race UK making its stateside debut today, it seemed like a good time to dive into what drag actually is beyond just big wigs and copious amounts of sequins. It’s a question we put to some queens and performers at this year’s RuPaul’s Drag Con LA, including Nina West, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Dorian Electra, and the “chunky, yet funky” Latrice Royale. The answers all speak to the breadth of the art form, whether or not that’s been reflected completely over on Drag Race.

