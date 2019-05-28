Over the past few seasons, Archer transformed itself into something resembling an anthology series, revolving less around the day-to-day missions at the spy agency formerly-known-as ISIS, and instead focusing on “themed seasons,” with self-contained arcs and different versions of the main cast each season. The show’s tenth season, 1999, premieres tomorrow, and follows Archer, Lana, and the rest of the team onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. We went to WonderCon to speak with the cast—that’s H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Jessica Walter, and Lucky Yates—and find out which of the many versions they love the most.

