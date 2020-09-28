Photo : Yannis Drakoulidis/HBO

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.) As Kayla Kumari Upadhaya writes, We Are Who We Are is still finding itself, but it “remains strong in its aesthetics: The music cues incite genuine emotion. The opening shot of Caitlin’s back at the bow of a ship leaves a lasting impression. The perspective-switching for the repeated scenes is effective, offering an interplay between gazes.” In “Right Here, Right Now III,” Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) and Fraser’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) break-up fractures the group and establishes a double standard between how the friends view their differing coping strategies. Meanwhile, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga) find themselves at two very different crossroads.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This limited series explores the topic that’s been on everyone’s mind lately: voting, and the somewhat messy incoherence of the United States’ electoral system. Obligatory go vote PSA: Mail-in ballots are being sent out now, so watch out for yours!