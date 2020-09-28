Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

We Are Who We Are takes on the friendship break-up

sulagna
Sulagna Misra
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightThe Third Daywe are who we arewhose vote counts explained
Save
Illustration for article titled iWe Are Who We Are /itakes on the friendship break-up
Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis/HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 28. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.) As Kayla Kumari Upadhaya writes, We Are Who We Are is still finding itself, but it “remains strong in its aesthetics: The music cues incite genuine emotion. The opening shot of Caitlin’s back at the bow of a ship leaves a lasting impression. The perspective-switching for the repeated scenes is effective, offering an interplay between gazes.” In “Right Here, Right Now III,” Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) and Fraser’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) break-up fractures the group and establishes a double standard between how the friends view their differing coping strategies. Meanwhile, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga) find themselves at two very different crossroads.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

The Third Day 

(HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This limited series explores the topic that’s been on everyone’s mind lately: voting, and the somewhat messy incoherence of the United States’ electoral system. Obligatory go vote PSA: Mail-in ballots are being sent out now, so watch out for yours!

Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Hippolyta gets a well-deserved spotlight on Lovecraft Country

Cake Tom DeLonge can't hurt you, Cake Tom DeLonge isn't real

Hold the applause: How Masked Singer and DWTS are faking their audience crowds

“Meet Me In Daegu” for a beautiful, if slightly baffling, episode of Lovecraft Country