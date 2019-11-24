Watchmen offers up a hallucinatory origin story

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 24. All times are Eastern.



Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m): Last week, we got an origin story for Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) in a typically excellent episode of this excellent show. This week, Angela (Regina King) gets a firsthand look at the life of her grandfather (Louis Gossett Jr.) after her questionable pharmaceutical decision last episode. Take it away, trailer:

There are lots of options for you on Sunday night, but we strongly encourage you to watch this one live, if you can. Joelle Monique, still rejoicing over that squid-drop, will recap. You can also check out Danette Chavez’s interview with Gossett Jr. about his Watchmen role, which will post later today.

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.): fall finale

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.)

Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.)

The Chaperone (PBS, 9 p.m., TV premiere): If you are a fan of Downton Abbey, Haley Lu Richardson, and/or blunt bobs, we have great news for you.

Written by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, the film—which had a theatrical release early this year—stars fellow Downton alum Elizabeth McGovern in the titular role, a woman who accompanies a charismatic young dancer (Richardson, of Support The Girls and Columbus) to New York when the latter is accepted to a prestigious dance school. Expect great costumes, frothy banter, and some terrific wigs.