Watch Middleditch & Schwartz create stories from stock photos

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Thomas Middleditch
Thomas MiddleditchBen SchwartzMiddleditch & SchwartzStock Photo CinemaStock PhotosNetflixImprovLong-Form Improv
As Middleditch & Schwartz, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz perform long-form improv, using a conversation with an audience member to spark a totally new and original hour-long comedy sketch. The A.V. Club thought we’d challenge them to do something just a bit smaller, and introduced them to our new series, Stock Photo Cinema. In this game, we show a performer a free stock image, and ask them to describe what’s going on here, or tell us about the backstory behind the image. Hilarity (hopefully) ensues. In the clip above, Middleditch and Schwartz riff fantastically about human flight, dating robots, and how close is too close to sit to a CGI tiger.

Middleditch & Schwartz’s three improv specials are now streaming on Netflix.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

