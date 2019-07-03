For its third season, Stranger Things, already a show drenched in nostalgia for 1980s cinema, sends the Hawkins gang on summer vacation in 1985 to riff on the mall-dwelling teen comedies, and practical-effect heavy genre movies of the day. In honor of the new season premiering tomorrow, we sat down with the cast—David Harbour, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Natalia Dyer—to have them guess the top movies from the summer of 1985 using the clues we provided. Unsurprisingly, Harbour, who was actually alive in the summer of 1985, showed up his younger cast mates.

