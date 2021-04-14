Warrior moving from Cinemax to HBO Max for just-renewed third season

Warrior star Andrew Koji Photo : David Bloomer/Cinemax

After two seasons on Cinemax, Warrior—the historical martial arts crime drama whose most immediate claim to fame is that its concept was originally developed by Bruce Lee—is coming back. Well, sort of: Rather than return to the premium cable network that served as its home for its first two years, Warrior will now be transitioning over to Cinemax’s streaming cousin, HBO Max.

Set in 1870s San Francisco, the series stars Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant seeking his missing sister amid the infamous Tong Wars waged between Chinese gangs in the city during the era. Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, and a well-packed crew of co-stars all round out the show’s cast, sketching a version of 19th century California just waiting to explode due to tensions political, racial, social, and more.

Warrior last aired new episodes back in December; it also holds the distinction of being the final series to be produced at Cinemax before the network closed up original programming for good (at least, in part, due to the advent of HBO Max) . Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee—who executive produces on the show— issued a statement today about the renewal and the move: