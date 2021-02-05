Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Wandavision's showrunner on Easter eggs and the possibility of a season 2

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
As Wandavision rolls on, viewers are finally getting some answers about what’s going on in Westview. They’re also getting a hell of a lot more questions.

Wandavision showrunner Jac Schaeffer holds the answers to all those questions, but she’s not telling—yet, at least. In the video above, we talk to her about whether the show will get a second season, how the Wandavision team places its Easter Eggs, and what she likes about writing female superheroes. (She’s previously worked on both Captain Marvel and Black Widow.) We also pressed her for details on working with some of our favorite female real life superheroes—namely, Emma Caulfield and Kathryn Hahn.

New episodes of Wandavision come out every Friday on Disney Plus.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

