For the first three episodes of Wandavision, viewers got a deep, questioning look into Westview, the dubious town that Wanda and Vision had chosen to plop down in. With episode four, though, things were cracked wide open as FBI agent Jimmy Woo arrived to investigate an agent who had gone missing inside, thus leading to the disappearance of S.W.O.R.D.’s Monica Rambeau and, ultimately, the arrival of a whole damn task force designed to figure out what the hell is going on in this little town.

Woo is played by the inimitable Randall Park and was first introduced in Ant-Man And The Wasp, where the agent displayed an interest in the art of close up magic. That’s only further developed in WandaVision, as Park notes in the interview above. We also talk Jimmy Woo’s comic book trajectory into the Agents Of Atlas, mall food court cuisine, and Park’s recent discovery that, after participating in a study last year, he’s already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

New episodes of Wandavision premiere Fridays on Disney Plus.