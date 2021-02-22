WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along” gets the trap remix it deserves

Kathryn Hahn stars in WandaVision Photo : Marvel Studios

This post discusses details of the latest episode of WandaVision, “Breaking The Fourth Wall.”

To be honest, we all kinda saw it coming—but that didn’t make the big WandaVision reveal about Katherine Hahn’s character any less fun when it played out with an Agatha theme song on Friday’s episode of the Disney+ series.

A quick recap for those of you who either don’t watch Wanda or have been under the mind control of a certain Sarkovian: In episode seven, “Breaking The Fourth Wall,” it’s revealed that Agatha (Katherine Hahn) has secretly been pulling a lot of the strings behind the scenes in Wanda’s (diss-track survivor Elizabeth Olsen) oasis of mind-controlled domestic bliss, Westview. We now know nosy neighbor Agatha is actually Agatha Harkness and that she sabotaged the talent show in “Don’t Touch That Dial” and put Herb (David Payton) under her spell in “Now In Color.” She’s even responsible for Fake Pietro’s (Evan Peters) arrival in Westview. Oh yeah, and she killed Sparky.



Agatha Harkness is a character who has been varying degrees of mentor and villain in Marvel Comics past, so it’s unclear what her ultimate goal is yet—but we do know she loves a good classic TV theme song. Her dastardly deeds are revealed in “Breaking The Fourth Wall” via a ridiculously catch theme song for her fictional sitcom, “Agatha All Along.” The ditty has been stuck in fans heads since the episode broke the internet (or at least broke Disney+ for a few hours) early Friday morning. And now we’ve entered the remix phase of the song’s place in pop culture.

Leland Philpot released a “trap/hiphop” remix of the song on Twitter on Saturday, and it’s deservingly getting a lot of attention. In the words of one of our hipper and music-savvy staffers, “the remix slaps.”

After he saw the remix starting to gain traction on Twitter, Philpot decided to take his work on over to TikTok, where he hopes it will spark the latest dance craze. He personally can’t dance, so he’s leaving it up to more coordinated people to come up with what the dance challenge should be and left a downloadable version of the track in his bio to help facilitate the dance videos.

We’re not gonna record ourselves bopping along to the remix, but know that we’re doing it from our couch.

