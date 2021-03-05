WandaVision wraps up just as Raya officially joins Disney

Elizabeth Olsen in Disney Plus’s WandaVision (Photo: Marvel Studio); Raya And The Last Dragon (Image: Disney)

WandaVision (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season finale): After multiple weeks of theories and social media discussions, the end of the first season of WandaVision is here. It might be the finale, but it’s not the last we’ll see of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who will next appear in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness in 2022, which ties a bit into the events of the show. As usual, Stephen Robinson is your guide through (Wanda’s) Westview.

Raya And The Last Dragon (Disney Plus, Premier Access, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “When Raya And The Last Dragon takes the time to ruminate on grief and recovery from trauma, it meaningfully distinguishes itself from the rest of the princess oeuvre. Just as unique as the film’s world-building is its sense of hope burnished by loss, not undermined by it. Only the Disney boilerplate messaging—believe in yourself/others—obscures the power of this moving tale and how it captures, intentionally or not, a specific form of sorrow.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s review of the film. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, and Alan Tudyk.

This animated feature is available on the Premier Access tier, for a one-time fee of $29.99. Raya will stream for free on Disney Plus beginning June 4.

Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “[H]ere we are, 33 years later, back in the fictional country of Zamunda for a long-promised sequel, Coming 2 America. This time, Akeem is a newly minted king in search of his rightful heir, and a charming love story is traded out for a rather convoluted follow-up about challenging tradition. If this new effort manages to accomplish anything across its nearly two hours of running time, it’s the confirmation that 30 years might be too long to wait to pick up an arc—especially one that ended on a happy, conclusive note.” The Coming To America sequel, directed by Craig Brewer, stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Lane, and Wesley Snipes. Read the rest of Shannon Miller’s review.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, 10 p.m., spring premiere): This Western supernatural horror series returns for its fourth and final season with episode seven, titled “Love’s All Over.” It stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell.

Boss Level (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Boss Level is clumsy from the jump, with lame gags and a ceaseless, obtrusive voice-over that is always telling us why the next part is funny or what’s happening on screen (in case the viewer is distracted by their phone).” Read the rest of Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s review. Boss Level stars Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Will Sasso, and Rio Grillo.



City Of Ghosts (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Elizabeth Ito, this part animated series, part documentary follows a group of kids who discover stories around their city by communicating with the ghosts who inhabit it. The show explores Ito’s personal experiences growing up as a fourth-generation Japanese American living in various multicultural neighborhoods across Los Angeles, so City Of Ghosts also looks at how generations of inhabitants can affect the changing dynamics of neighborhoods and the communities that form in them. The cast includes August Nuñez, Blue Chapman, and Kirikou S’hai Muldrow.