By now you’ve probably heard the shocking news (not to mention the helluva subsequent banger): It was, in fact, “Agatha all along.” While we aren’t sure just yet about the exact motives behind Agatha Harkness’ devious scheming, judging from Katherine Hahn’s villainous, soundtracked entry to the literal WandaVision stage, it’s probably gonna be a lot of fun. If anything, it’ll be meticulously planned out, as evidenced by this thorough breakdown of the show’s musical themes released this week.

A new video posted to YouTube and tweeted by WandaVision composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, reveals an added (kinda creepy when you think about it) twist to the show’s Agatha plotline—we’ve been sonically conditioned towards this moment for weeks now. [Cue even more dramatic, thematically consistent music.]

“If you are wondering why you were so ready for the last song, it’s because, you were hearing the same song week after week,” Anderson-Lopez tweeted, and after giving the three-minute video a watch—well, damn. That’s pretty impressive. At least one song during each episode has expounded on similar musical motifs, melodies, and ostinatos. What’s an “ostinato?” We think it’s basically a, um, melodic motif? Anyway, it’s cool to see the creative labor that went into WandaVision, and it makes the series that much more enjoyable as we head into the home stretch.

