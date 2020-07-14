Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Wading into Search Party's "moral grey area" with Meredith Hagner

cameronscheetz
Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Meredith Hagner
Meredith HagnerSearch PartyHBO MaxJohn EarlyBoyz II Men
Save

Even more so than in previous seasons, the third outing of HBO Max’s Search Party (formerly TBS’ Search Party) challenges its audience’s allegiance to its privileged protagonists. As Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) and Drew Gardner (John Reynolds) stand trial for murder, you may have found yourself questioning whether or not you wanted them to be found guilty. You might have seen exactly what they did to Keith (Ron Livingston), but Dory does make a pretty compelling case for her innocence…

Well, you’re not alone: Portia Davenport doesn’t know how to feel either, and that confusion plays a major part in her arc in the eventful third season. As Portia, actor Meredith Hagner is having the time of her life diving into the complexities of her affection-starved character. After our post-season debrief with John Early, The A.V. Club jumped at the opportunity to also Zoom with Hagner and unpack Search Party’s whirlwind of twists and turns. We asked the actor about her impressive musical numbers (with live vocals!), her harrowing, honey-drenched scene (with real honey!), and what—if anything—she can tell us about the show’s already-filmed fourth season.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Jon Pack / HBO Max

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The 25 best songs of 2020 so far

How Law & Order’s Paul Robinette embraced his revolutionary Blackness

We should've seen Nunchaku Bear coming, but now it's too late

I May Destroy You's sixth episode looks at the intersection of race and victimhood

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement