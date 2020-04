Fans of Vida know that the show thrives on the strength of its amazing cast. While leads Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada are certainly bringing a little heat to the screen, supporting cast members like Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, and Ser Anzoategui are bringing their own experiences, lives, and points of view to the screen as well. The A.V. Club sat down with Miranda, Rendon, and Anzotegui to talk about what fans can expect from the final season of Vida, which premieres April 26 on Starz.