Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse on the value of "Christmas cheese"

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Knight Before Christmas
Save

It’s not even Thanksgiving, but we’re firmly in the throes of heartwarming Christmas movie season. With The Knight Before Christmas, Netflix makes its latest entry into the marketplace. The film, which stars Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse, involves the improbable transport, via “old crone” of a heroic fourteenth century knight into modern day Ohio, where he meets a weirdly nonjudgemental young lady, learns modern lingo overnight, and is tasked with completing his knightly quest. And, because he’s Christmas, he develops feelings for both said young lady and the robust heartiness of a good cup of hot chocolate along the way.

It’s all very formulaic and predictable, but heartwarming all the same. And, as Hudgens and Whitehouse told The A.V. Club in a recent interview, that’s what audience members—themselves included—seem to want this time of year. That revelation, as well as a look into the pair’s individual Christmas tree decorating schedules, is above.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Ho ho ho!

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”: less creepy, still pretty dumb

Netflix gives the teens a dumb holiday rom-com of their very own in the Let It Snow trailer

Here's the trailer for Netflix's Holiday In The Wild because nothing is more festive than Rob Lowe's abs

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement