USA reveals premiere date for Mr. Robot's final season—and a dark trailer

Screenshot : YouTube

“We need to get back to work.” These are the first words uttered by Elliot (Rami Malek) in the new trailer for Mr. Robot, showcasing the return of the tech-savvy psychological thriller for its fourth and final season. And judging by the portentous evaluation of Elliot’s work by his invisible mental passenger, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), that work isn’t going to be pretty.

USA has revealed Sunday, October 6 as the premiere date for the show’s upcoming swan song, and to accompany this news, it released this minute-long look at where Elliot and company will be going during the remaining 13 episodes. The answer—as should be obvious to anyone who’s kept up with the show—is, “Someplace dark.” Details are incredibly vague, as is standard operating procedure for Sam Esmail’s knotty, unpredictable series. We get brief looks at his sister, Darlene; his shadowy antagonist, E Corp CEO Phillip Price; best friend turned conflicted betrayer, Angela; hell, there’s even a brief shot of his former therapist, Krista, amid what looks like some chaos on the streets of New York. And while there’s a quick shot of W hiterose (BD Wong) in her guise as Chinese Minister Zhi Zhang, the question we all need answered still lingers in the background: What’s with W hiterose’s top-secret machine, last seen in the season three premiere? Hopefully we’ll get some hard answers in the series endgame.