Upload's Robbie Amell and Andy Allo on the challenges of dating a dead person

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Upload
In Greg Daniels’ new Amazon Prime series Upload, Robbie Amell plays Nathan, a self-centered pretty boy who finds himself unexpectedly “uploaded” after a suspicious self-driving car accident. Andy Allo is Nora, his “angel,” and his guide to his digital afterlife. Though Nathan’s already attached—that’s how he ended up at his swank afterlife facility in the first place—the two quickly develop a deeply personal and ultimately romantic bond, only to realize that dating is hard enough when both people are actually alive. The A.V. Club talked to Amell and Allo about those challenges, as well as what kind of digital afterlife they’d opt for should they ever face the Upload experience.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

