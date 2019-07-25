Photo: Jack Rowand (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.): “Relax, Major. It’s much worse than you think.”

As TV lovers, we know enough to be preemptively worried about all our favorites anytime a penultimate episode rolls around—that’s true of all seasons and especially true of final seasons. So we were concerned for Liv and the gang long before we saw that preview, saw the jubilant photo above, and above all, read this brief episode synopsis:

Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star.

That is brief and concerning, and LaToya Ferguson will recap whatever the hell Liv’s devastating discovery might be.

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m.): We never need an excuse to watch Desus & Mero, but for the next couple weeks, various A.V. Club staff and contributors are hunkered down at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, and during that tour, Messrs. Desus and Mero will host the 2019 TCA Awards, so we’ve got them on the brain. If you’ve never had the pleasure, there’s no time like the present—especially if the present is 11 p.m. EST.