"Uh oh": Sean Hannity didn't realize they were back from commercial...

Sean Hannity caught by surprise Screenshot : Hannity/Fox News

It’s extremely rare that we willingly type Sean Hannity’s name here at The A.V. Club since our doctors told us how much it raises our blood pressure. But sometimes you have to laugh at what stresses you out to take away its power. Thankfully, Hannity—who allegedly can still eat at Olive Garden—gave us the perfect opportunity to do that Thursday night when he was caught unawares that his Fox News program propaganda had returned from commercial break.

Seeing Hannity’s shocked face would have been reason enough to enjoy the clip, but it gets so much better as you examine the details of the footage. Let’s start off with what you see: Hannity appearing to take notes or read something on the desk in front of him, as TV hosts are want to do during commercial breaks—though Hannity does it with a vape pen dangling from where most people have a bottom lip. Upon realizing he’s live in millions of homes (though far fewer homes than he was a few months ago), the conspiracy theorist quickly throws his vape pen out of frame like a highschooler smoking behind the dumpster when the vice principal comes around the corner. As he tries to recover and look straight to camera, his glasses sit aske w on his face, as though they’re ashamed to be associated with the man.



But what’s even better is what you can hear on the video. We’re obviously not talking about Hannity naming both Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell the (seemingly singular title) “villain of the day” or how he refers to the former as a “congenital liar.” We’re not even talking about the way Hannity resigns to his goof with a verbal shrug of an “uh oh.” No, we’re referring to the poor member of production who you can hear scream-whispering “Sean....SEAN!” as the camera rolls on the unsuspecting anchor.

Vaping during commercial breaks is apparently the norm for Hannity, though he’s surely having discussions with his team about getting an airhorn to sound as the broadcast resumes moving forward.

