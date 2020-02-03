Two stranger-than-fiction tales fight for your attention

Photo : Spectrum , Courtesy of HBO

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Spectrum, 3:01 a.m., second season premiere): The story of the Centennial Olymic Park bombing gets another on-screen treatment courtesy of Spectrum Originals and executive producers Andrew Sodroski and Michael Dinner. Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton stars as Richard Jewell, the security guard who quickly went from hero to suspect. Unlike the recent Clint Eastwood film that also dramatized Jewell’s very public ordeal, Deadly Games delves much deeper into the real perpetrator of the bombing, Eric Rudolph, played with unhinged relish by Jack Huston. Carla Gugino, Judith Light, and Arliss Howard also star in this 10-episode season, which drops in its entirety today (a second viewing window will be announced at a later date for those of you were are sitting here wondering, “what’s Spectrum?”). [Danette Chavez]

McMillions (HBO, 10:00 p.m., series premiere): On the more bizarre end of the true story spectrum, this docuseries from executive producer Mark Wahlberg and directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte chronicles the tale of an ex-cop who rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game for more than a decade, defrauding the company of millions of dollars. From Brianna Wellen’s upcoming pre-air review, she writes:

McMillions dives deep into the multimillion McDonald’s Monopoly game scam that ran from 1989 to 2001. Despite being an extremely juicy story involving two of the world’s most ubiquitous brands, this story seems to have fallen through the cracks of our collective national consciousness—some promotional material for the series points out that this case came to its conclusion on September 10, 2001, and therefore was largely forgotten. That element of the unknown, that this was really just happening under everyone’s noses, makes the reveals throughout the series all the more thrilling.

The New Pope (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m., second season premiere): Desus & Mero wrapped the first season of their late-night show, closing out the year with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and King T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman. They’re back for their second season premiere with late-night legend David Letterman in tow.