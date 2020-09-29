The Right Stuff (Disney+): October 9

Hollywood’s preoccupation with space continues apace with The Right Stuff, a new Disney+ drama based on Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name. The series follows the Mercury Seven astronauts, the rigors of their training, and the daunting nature of their mission that elevated them to near mythic status. The Mercy Seven became a whole new breed of (American) hero, but though the national mood is low (to put it mildly) right now, The Right Stuff will need more than just great production values (courtesy of National Geographic and Appian Way) and a solid cast (including Jake McDorman and Patrick J. Adams) to break free from all the other recent NASA-inspired dramas on TV and film. The last two years alone have seen the premieres of The First, Ad Astra, Away, First Man, and For All Mankind (hilariously enough, Eric Ladin appears in both FAM and TRS), so Disney+ will have to hope this new series does indeed have The Right Stuff to set it apart. [Danette Chavez]