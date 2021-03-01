Clockwise from top left: Debris (Photo: James Dittiger/NBC); Tina (Photo: Dave Hogan/Courtesy of Getty/HBO); Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Photo: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios); Invincible (Photo: Amazon Studios) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

Few shows gripped audiences at the start of quarantine like Tiger King. The true crime wave has only continued to crest over the last (socially distanced) year, with the debuts of Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer and Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, as well as Starz’s Seduced: Inside The NXIVM Cult. This March, Netflix will stoke true-crime fans’ interest with a look at Murder Among The Mormons, while Peacock makes its first foray into the genre with John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise.



March’s TV offerings include as many opportunities for escapism as stark looks at reality. Paramount Plus (a rebranded CBS All Access) will offer its own spin with The Real World Homecoming: New York, with the reunited cast from the first season of the reality TV giant. In more uplifting and compelling form, HBO presents a docuseries devoted to Tina Turner, while the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will tell her story in her own words via a documentary airing on Starz early in the month. If that all gets to be too real, you can always follow the adventures of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, or the high-flying new animated series Invincible.

