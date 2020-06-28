Turn off the lights and turn on I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

Michelle McNamara Photo : Robyn Von Swank ( HBO )

Top pick

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere): “The documentary is structured around [Michelle] McNamara’s writing, which at one point, one of her editors compares to that of Truman Capote. And indeed, McNamara was a gifted writer who intuitively understood that the real story behind a violent crime is one of broken hearts and unrealized dreams, not evil geniuses plotting their next move. That’s not to say that the rapist and murderer who terrorized first Northern and then Southern California in the ’70s and ’80s wasn’t scary: A tape of the perpetrator breathing heavily into the phone and taunting one of his rape victims with a whispered, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ is more terrifying than any horror movie. But in the end, he was no match for the group of self-proclaimed ‘citizen detectives’ (and one freelance ‘“investigative genetic genealogist’) who dedicated their lives to discovering the Golden State Killer’s identity, with McNamara as their patron saint and semi-official chronicler.” Click here to read the rest of Katie Rife’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Perry Mason (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (Showtime, 10 p.m.): first-season finale

Search Party (HBO Max): Binge coverage continues

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access): Binge coverage continues

Wild cards

Giada At Home 2.0 (Food Network, 12:30 p.m., series premiere): Giada De Laurentiis reboots her own TV show with this six-episode series, which she shot at her actual home. Like everyone else, she’s socializing via webcam, so expect remote visits from family and friends (including Aunt Raffy), who presumably just sit there and stare longingly at the food through Zoom.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.) and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11:05 p.m.): As has been the case for the last several weeks, it’s probably a good night to catch one or both of these shows.