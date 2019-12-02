Apple TV+ may have come out swinging with the starry, attention-grabbing The Morning Show, but it’s out to prove it can sustain interest with the equally star-studded crime drama Truth Be Told, launching on the platform on December 6. Based on Kathleen Barber’s mystery novel Are You Sleeping, Truth Be Told is the story of true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) who decides to dig deeper into the years-old case of convicted murder Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), a man she played a role in incriminating thanks to her reporting. Also starring Elizabeth Perking, Lizzy Caplan, and Ron Cephas Jones, the series hopes to prod at our own fascination with true crime and examine the journalistic grey area of podcasting. We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Truth Be Told stars Spencer and Paul to discuss America’s love of playing armchair detective, and to praise Poppy Parnell’s spot-on “podcast voice.” As we found out, Octavia Spencer’s long had the journalistic bug in her, and Truth Be Told provided the perfect opportunity for wish fulfillment.

