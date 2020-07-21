Screenshot : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 21. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Maybe a chance to travel the world by peering through the eyes of a documentary film crew won’t appeal right now; after all, it’s not as if it’s going to be all that easy or sensible to head out to the airport, catch a plane, and start strolling through Buenos Aires at the moment. But if a reminder about the difficulty of travel doesn’t smart too badly, we’d like to urge you to consider spending some time with a little Street Food.

This is the second iteration of this engaging docuseries from the producers of Chef’s Table; the first time around, they trained the lens on the street food of Asia. For this series, the team travels to Latin America to learn about the dishes made and lives lived by some of the region’s best chefs.

Can you binge it? Both Asia and Latin America await you on Netflix.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card



Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Another Tuesday, another Netflix comedy special. This time, you get to hear a British guy talk about milks!

SharkFest on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD (through August 9): It’s also shark season, at least on television. Nat Geo’s eighth annual SharkFest kicked off on Sunday and continues through August, and titles airing tonight include When Sharks Attack (9 p.m.) and the evocatively titled Sharkcano (10 p.m.)