Photo : ABC/Temma Hankin

Topher Grace is back. The That ‘70s Show actor—fine, yes, he’s done a whole lotta Hollywood movies since—is returning to a network sitcom after the Fox show ended in 2006. In ABC’s upcoming ensemble comedy Home Economics, a trio of siblings are in different financial situations: Tom (Grace) is living a middle-class life, his younger brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is extremely rich, and his sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) is barely holding on.



As the trailer above shows, Tom and Sarah struggle to ask Connor for a loan while he reveals some of his own personal issues to them. Home Economics is a family comedy that looks at how, despite their very different lifestyles, the three siblings come together in heartwarming, uncomfortable, frustrating ways. The show is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. Grace is also an EP. Home Economics also stars Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata.

And if you’re wondering how this spanking new ABC sitcom will be different from its many other family comedies, don’t worry, because the network is aware and ready to parody itself while promoting Home Economics, as seen in this clip below, in which the show is marketed through the lens of other hits like Modern Family, Blackish, and even The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars.

Home Economics premieres Wednesday, April 7.