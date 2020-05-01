Top 5 reality show judges, with Ross Mathews

What makes a good reality show judge? Ross Mathews has given this a lot of thought. As a frequent panelist on RuPaul’s Drag Race and its many iterations, the author, comedian, and Celebrity Big Brother veteran knows what it takes to be both pithy and picky, and has brought both a sense of universal justice and a sense of universal judgement to the main stage. We asked Mathews to pick his five favorite picky peers from the world of reality competition, and unsurprisingly, he had so me pretty wise judgements to lay down, as well as some pretty wise answers.

Mathews’ latest book, Name Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell At Happy Hour, is in stores now.