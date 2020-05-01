Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Top 5 reality show judges, with Ross Mathews

Marah Eakin
What makes a good reality show judge? Ross Mathews has given this a lot of thought. As a frequent panelist on RuPaul’s Drag Race and its many iterations, the author, comedian, and Celebrity Big Brother veteran knows what it takes to be both pithy and picky, and has brought both a sense of universal justice and a sense of universal judgement to the main stage. We asked Mathews to pick his five favorite picky peers from the world of reality competition, and unsurprisingly, he had some pretty wise judgements to lay down, as well as some pretty wise answers.

Mathews’ latest book, Name Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell At Happy Hour, is in stores now.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

