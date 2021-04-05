The Circle season 2 contestants Screenshot : Netflix

Perhaps The Circle’s producers knew something we didn’t, because starting off 2020 with a show about people locked inside apartments only being able to communicate with each other virtually feels too on the nose for what happened after the reality competition debuted. Now that we’re a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and strongly relate to virtually hanging out with strangers in isolation, it feels appropriate that we’re getting a second season of The Circle, premiering on April 14.



This time, there are some familiar faces in the mix. The trailer shows that Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch is joining the cast, surrounded by catfishes and attractive influencers alike–including Savannah (who may look familiar because she’s appeared in Curology ads); Jack, a deadringer for Succession’s Nicholas Braun; and Lee, who’s the older guy in the group. There will be tons of twists this season, including the introduction of an anonymous Joker, bringing tons of messiness. And yes, there’s even the addition of a certain ’N Sync member. But is that really Lance Bass trying to win $100,000 or just a catfish? You’ll have to tune in and find out! No spoilers, but the stakes are higher and the drama’s far more intense this season, so if you’re looking for a reality TV show to binge, this is it.