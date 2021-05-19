Lana, the almighty and omniscient. Photo : Netflix

The second season of The Circle has come and gone (and we can all agree that the correct person won that game), leaving us longing for more glossy Netflix reality drama. Thank blog above because we’re just one short month away from the return of Too Hot To Handle, aka FUCK ISLAND—the glorious show in which hot singles are wrangled onto a total fuck-pad of a resort lorded over by an all-seeing, al l-knowing Alexa named Lana who looks like a butt plug but is very polite.



The plot: Hot singles must avoid all sexual touch—including doing hand stuff to themselves or others—for as long as possible in pursuit of a $100,000 prize. As evidenced by the first season of Too Hot To Handle, these very attractive people will make absolutely zero effort to avoid boinking each other, though the journey is a surprisingly rewarding one that sort of emphasizes other dimensions of intimacy in relationships while also encouraging the women to embrace the radical power of their vaginas.

Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix on June 23, with the final episodes of season two airing on June 30.