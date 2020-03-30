Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Tony Hale loves playing a chicken, watching dog videos

Marah Eakin
Tony Hale is chicken. No, sorry. He’s a chicken. Hale stars in Archibald’s Next Big Thing, a Netflix and Dreamworks Animation show that he also created. Its second season just hit the streaming service and finds Hale’s Archibald once again taking on life with an uplifting “yes and...” mentality, producing a positive message and outlook for both kids and parents, especially during this trying time. The A.V. Club talked to Hale about that positive vibe, as well as what he’s doing to stay sane and active while we’re all doing “stay at home.” As you’ll see in the clip above, he’s partial to dog videos, and even has some canine impressions on lock.

