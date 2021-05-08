Photo : Hannibal Hanschke-Pool ( Getty Images )

Good news for anyone looking at tonight’s upcoming broadcast of Saturday Night Live—in which labor-busting vaccine skeptic Elon Musk will be given a platform to broadcast his techno-dystopian brain contents to the world—and thought, “Wow, there’s not enough Google involved here.” Well, not any more, as Variety reports that tonight’s installment of the long-running sketch series is set to be broadcast internationally for the first time via YouTube. (Viewers in countries where the show streams normally, including the United States, will still have to view it through the normal avenues, i.e., through NBC’s own site .)

Musk’s comedy energy—including such satirical hits as “Irony Man,” and the internet’s millionth “doge” reference—is apparently so vital to the planet’s future that SNL is determined to beam it into every web-enabled household it can reach. Truly, the potential here for an unprecedented touchstone of global connection is unparalleled ; fingers crossed that t he combined force of an entire planetary population going “ugh ”— which should happen the first time Musk references “stonks ”—will sends us all hurtling, blissfully, into the sun.

In other SNL/Tesla news, Musk’s partner, Grimes, also suggested on social media that she’ll be appearing on tonight’s episode in some sort of acting capacity, although actual musical guesting duties will be performed by Miley Cyrus. (Among other things, Grimes noted that she once had a truly terrible gig in front of the show’s booker, suggesting that it might explain why she and Musk aren’t a double-act tonight.) Oh, and s he also made a “doge” joke, so, really: Sun, here we come!