Photo: Jeff Neuman (Showtime)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 2. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Billions (Showtime, 9 p.m.): Sometimes a TV show does a promo with heavy, doom-signaling drums, and you reach the end of that long 30 seconds and think, “You know, that was really a bit much.” Not so with Billions:

This is a terrific cast (which, if you’ve never had the pleasure, includes Asia Kate Dillon, fresh off their terrific turn in the latest chapter of the John Wick saga), so even if the actual events of the episode weren’t all that climactic, they could probably earn some heavy drums through the sheer power of clenched jaws and sharp dialogue. But this being the season’s penultimate chapter, we’re betting the story earns some drums, too. Scott Von Doviak doesn’t need Axe to make it fucking personal; he’ll just file his recap as usual.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Good Omens (Amazon, ongoing): episode three

Wild card

NBA Finals: Game 2 (ABC, 8 p.m.): What antics will Aubrey Graham get up to this time?

Advertisement

It probably depends on whether or not the Toronto Raptors manage to pull off a second win in this series against the Golden State Warriors. Whatever Drake may or may not do, it’ll be good basketball.