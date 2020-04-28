Tonight on Legends Of Tomorrow, it’s “The Great British Fake Off”

Tala Ashe Photo : Dean Buscher ( The CW )

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): Last week’s episode of Legends Of Tomorrow was most eventful. The apparent death of one of our heroes! Another got a face full of industrial-strength fate energy! Zari 2.0 talked to Zari 1.0! Mick Rory cooed at a baby! It was a lot. This week’s “The Great British Fake Off” promises to be much the same, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t hoping for at least one Mary Berry joke.

Scrumptious. Allison Shoemaker will recap.

Can you binge it? Hell yes. The first four seasons await you on Netflix (though you might want to read the Wikipedia page on season one and skip straight to season two, which is when the soup starts to come together). As for the current season, you’ll need to seek out episodes 1-3, but everything after that point can be found on CW Seed.

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

For kids

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! (Apple TV+, 3:01 a.m.): This is very, very cool:

These new Fraggle Rock shorts are being produced right now, from the homes of the performers, as we wrote about recently:

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the new series consists of short weekly episodes, each about three to five minutes long, featuring Fraggle faves like Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, and Uncle Traveling Matt. Taking inspiration from the real world, the Fraggles have found themselves separated from one another in various parts of their vast underground cave network, and it’s forcing them to come up with creative ways to stay connected—with the help of the Doozers, of course. It’s easy to be cynical about another reboot, but it’s not just the premise of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! that captures the joy of the original series—it’s the impressive way in which the series is being produced, week-to-week, that also maintains Fraggle Rock’s spirit of creativity and connectedness. The entire series is filmed on iPhone 11s in the homes of crew members all over the country, which is kind of amazing. This is seriously the kind of cozy-hearted content we desperately need right now.

So yes, it’s for kids, but it’s also for all of us, if you know what we mean. We all deserve to dance our cares away, worries for another day, let the music play—you get the idea.

Wild card

Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (YouTube): By this point, you’ve probably seen the screenshots of Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, and Meryl Streep singing “The Ladies Who Lunch” through their webcams in bathrobes with lots of alcohol. But if that’s all you’ve seen—or if maybe you’ve watched that number but not the rest of this 180-minute special—it’s well worth checking out. If you’re a theater nerd, it boasts Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Raúl Esparza, Donna Murphy, Bernadette Peters, Aaron Tveit, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, and other such luminaries! If you’re not, never fear! You’ll recognize lots of those folks from various TV shows and movies, plus performers like Jake Gyllenhaal, Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Josh Groban, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randy Rainbow, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, and many others.