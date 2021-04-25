Tonight, “Húsavík” live (plus the rest of the Oscars)

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga Photo : John Wilson/Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 25. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

93rd Annual Academy Awards (ABC, 8 p.m.): It’s been quite a year, huh?

Tonight’s Oscars will be different from last year’s ceremony in many ways—this year, it’s being held in a train station, for one thing—but one thing it’s almost sure to have common with its predecessors is some big (and hopefully welcome) surprises. (Give Eurovision’s “Húsavík” an Oscar, you cowards!) Join us for our liveblog of the event, watch for our coverage throughout the night and week, and know that if you want to see “Húsavík” and the year’s other nominated songs performed live, you should keep reading.

Oscars: Into The Spotlight (ABC, 6:30 p.m.): Yes, tonight we get “Húsavík” live! But only those who tune into the Oscars early will be able to watch in real-time. ABC has pulled an E! and squeezed out several additional hours of Oscar-related programming, beginning with Oscars Countdown, Live! (ABC, 1 p.m.) and ending with Oscars: After Dark (ABC, 11:35 p.m.). Still, the only one that seems like essential viewing to us is Into The Spotlight, the direct lead-in to the ceremony proper. In addition to the performances of the nominated songs, the special, hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery, will (per a press release) “highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night [and] give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek to the party,” among other things.

Regular coverage

The Nevers (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

My Grandparents’ War, “Carey Mulligan” (PBS, 8 p.m.): Charmingly, PBS has counterprogrammed the Oscars with Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan learning about the wartime experiences of her grandparents.