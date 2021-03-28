Tonight, a tale of two Batwomen

Javicia Leslie Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, March 28. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.): Tonight, Kate Kane joins an exclusive club. She’s a Becky now, or an Aunt Viv, or a Darrin from Bewitched. Batwoman’s showrunner makes good on her promise to not kill off the show’s erstwhile cowl-bearer by bringing her back with a new actor in the role. Welcome Wallis Day to the Arrowverse!

Alani Vargas will drop in on tonight’s episode to see how the new Kate is faring, and how the still-new Batwoman, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) has settled in.

Regular coverage

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

City On A Hill (Showtime, 10 p.m.): season-two premiere

Advertisement

Wild cards

Chad (TBS, 12:30 a.m., sneak peek): Nasim Pedrad plays the titular role in this comedy, which she also created; it premieres properly on April 6 but you can revel in the awkwardness in advance, should you so choose.

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.): Tonight’s episode—the show’s 701st—won’t be getting a recap, but as it a) features both Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in the guest cast, and b) is titled “Uncut Femmes,” we feel compelled to include it here.