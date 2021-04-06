Girls5eva Image : Peacock

Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s comedy series Girls5eva was one of the more high-profile announcements of Peacock’s first wave (because it was co-created by Tina Fey and has a pretty famous cast), and now we finally have our first look at the series. Girls5eva, as you might be able to guess from that name, is about a ‘90s girl group that suddenly gets renewed relevance when a rapper samples their one hit, inspiring them to reunite and plan a comeback. The girls are played by Sara Bareilles, René Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, making this Bareilles second big TV project in the last couple of years and second big TV project for a fledgling streaming service (she did the music for Apple TV+’s Little Voice and appeared in the series as herself).



Girls5eva will premiere on Peacock on May 6, and you can see a trailer for it below this.

