Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return (virtually) to the Golden Globes stage

Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 28. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

78th Annual Golden Globes (NBC, 8 p.m.): Amy and Tina are back this year, which is great news for the Golden Globes, as there’s a chance that their expertise will at least slightly counterbalance all the not-so-great stuff. But even their hosting duties won’t seem all that familiar, as they’ll be broadcasting from different coasts. At least they’re definitely standing more than six feet apart?

Still, are the Globes even really the Globes if nobody takes their shoes off while holding a martini on stage? We’ll discuss this and many other important questions in our liveblog. Join Danette Chavez, Shannon Miller, and Katie Rife for their coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.): 10th midseason premiere

Wild card

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11 p.m.): It’s been an eventful week—and sure, okay, every week has been an eventful week for many, many weeks now, but it’s true all the same. This week, we’re eager to hear what John has to say about the state of his blank void and the death of the minimum wage plan, although maybe we’ll get a part two on the meat-packing industry? That would be good, too.