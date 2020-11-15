Emma Corrin in The Crown Photo : Des Willie/Netflix

Sunday, November 15



Top pick

The Crown (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete fourth season): On this day, the reign of HRH Olivia Colman comes to an end, and while we will certainly miss her (no shade to Imelda Staunton, who is also a legend), we’re thrilled to watch her final hours as Queen. And yes, we’re also pleased to be meeting a certain future princess.

Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Charles Dance, Emerald Fennell, and the rest of the upper-crust gang are joined this season by relative newcomer Emma Corrin (your Diana Spencer) and absolute icon Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher). Caroline Siede also returns to the royal family; look for her binge recaps, which will run daily.

Can you binge it? Yes, three seasons of Netflix’s powerhouse drama await you.

Regular coverage

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.): Les Chappell will drop in on the Belchers’ 200th episode

The Undoing (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, 9 p.m.): First-season finale

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.): Tonight’s episode will run long, ending at 11:14 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 10:05 p.m.)

Moonbase 8 (Showtime, 11 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Reagans (Showtime, 8 p.m., docuseries premiere): Director Matt Tyrnauer’s four-part series on the Reagan presidency aims to shine a light on the “many surprisingly unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House,” including the power wielded by the first lady. Do not expect hagiography.

Murder On Middle Beach (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere): “Discussions of the ethics of true crime invariably come back to this question: How would you feel if the worst day of your life was repackaged as entertainment? A former true-crime producer once told this writer that the reason he quit the job was because he couldn’t get over family members mechanically repeating the circumstances of their loved ones’ violent deaths for the hundredth time. But what if the person behind the camera was one of those loved ones as well? That’s the disarming—and sometimes discomfiting—spin of HBO’s Murder On Middle Beach, a four-part docuseries where filmmaker Madison Hamburg investigates his mother Barbara Beach’s unsolved murder.” Read the rest of Katie Rife’s pre-air review.

Desus & Mero: DMFM, The Home Of Boom Bap (Showtime, 10 p.m., special): Showtime’s favorite double-act pay “homage to the history of hip hop, both old and new,” with help from guests Busta Rhymes, Sheila E, City Girls, Juicy J, and Cam’ron.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11 p.m., seventh-season finale): Oliver heads into hiatus, presumably because covering the election from his pristine bubble took 20 years off his life.