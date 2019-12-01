Time for a little pre-Crisis check-in with Supergirl and Batwoman

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 1. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.) and Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m., midseason finale): Things are about to get nuts over in CW Land, so let’s pause for a moment for some clarity. Tonight, Batwoman and Supergirl both air their last pre-Crisis On Infinite Earths episodes; The CW is calling Supergirl’s “The Wrath Of Rama Khan” the show’s midseason finale. Next Sunday, December 8, Supergirl returns, kicking off the Crisis at 8 p.m, rather than the show’s usual 9 p.m. The following night (that’s Monday, December 9), Batwoman will air its chapter of the crossover. It’s a decent bet that one or both of these shows will feature a cameo from the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) or one of those other Arrowverse folks at some point this evening, but for the most part, it’s business as usual.

And business as usual for Batwoman and Supergirl means villainous sister drama for the former:

And a whole mess of Lena/Kara stuff from the latter:

Alani Vargas and Caroline Siede stand ready to recap.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.)

Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.)

Wild card

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, 10 p.m., second-season premiere): Pretty straightforward deal here: “The best gingerbread artists in the country” compete in this series; the winner takes home $25,000. There’s sure to be some sort of roof-caving drama at some point, and that’ll be great, but the big news here is that the first episode is called “Canine Christmas” so there will presumably be gingerbread dog houses and we are incapable of resisting such a thing.