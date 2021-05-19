Jenna Ortega Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

When Raúl Juliá was cast as Gomez Addams in 1991's The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values, it turned the Addams into a half-Latinx family. The late Puerto Rican actor was the only Hispanic member of the cast, but many Latinx fans still felt represented knowing the patriarch is Latino. Back in February, it was announced that Tim Burton i s working on a live-action Addams Family spin-off focused on Wednesday for Netflix, named after the character. And thankfully, us Latinxs are finally getting the Latina Wednesday we deserve.



Advertisement

YOU’s Jenna Ortega announced she will play the iconic young misfit in an Instagram post. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” she wrote. Ortega’s casting confirms that The Addams are supposed to be Latinx, and we can’t wait to see who’ll play Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and the rest of the family.

Netflix also shared the official logline, which reads, “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” So basically, it’ll be a good replacement for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, that was canceled by Netflix last year. Netflix has yet to reveal the premiere date for Wednesday.

